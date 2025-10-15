Mariah Carey surprises Manila crowd with first tour performance of All I Want For Christmas Is You

Christmas came early for Mariah Carey fans in the Philippines. The award-winning songstress, who is currently in the midst of her Celebration Of Mimi world tour, surprised Lambilys at her Manila stop on Tuesday (Oct 14) with a performance of her iconic hit All I Want For Christmas Is You to end the concert.

The show marked the very first time that Carey performed the song live in the Philippines. It is also the first time that the song found itself on the setlist of The Celebration Of Mimi world tour.

Her previous Singapore concert on Oct 8 saw Fly Like A Bird as the last song she sang.