Are you guilty of food waste? Get tips on how to minimise it from this MasterChef Singapore contestant

According to the Singapore government’s Towards Zero Waste campaign, food waste accounts for half of what households here dispose of daily, marking it out as a serious issue.

To this end, the latest episode of MasterChef Singapore Season 3, which aired on Channel 5 and MeWATCH on Sunday night (May 15), sought to raise awareness about the issue of food waste.

For the first challenge, the 10 contestants had to whip up dishes which creatively used discarded food parts, all within an hour. To spice things up, the home cooks' benchtops were furnished with food scrap bins that were used to track anything they discarded. This was to ensure that, in the spirit of the challenge, contestants would only dispose of items they were absolutely unable to use.