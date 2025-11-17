Mediacorp's mewatch now has Starhub content plans, with access to Premier League, TVBS, KBS, Zee TV and more

Viewers can now access StarHub’s content plans directly via mewatch, Mediacorp's digital streaming platform. These include the Premier League as well as popular international channels such as Taiwan's TVBS, South Korea's KBS World, Cartoon Network, Malaysia's Astro, India's Zee TV and more.

This new feature comes weeks after Mediacorp and StarHub announced that they had entered a strategic partnership.

Prices for the Starhub content subscription plans start at S$9.98 per month. This includes the Family+ Lite plan, which has six channels: BBC Earth, CBeebies, Dreamworks, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon and History.

Do note that prices differ according to the entertainment plan chosen. For instance, the Asian+ package – which comprises the likes of KBS World, Dragon TV and TVBS Asia – costs S$30.56 per month.

Bundle packages are also available, allowing viewers to watch both Premier League content with another entertainment plan.

The full list of plans can be viewed on mewatch's official website.