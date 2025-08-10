Singaporean host-actress Michelle Chia marries former actor-turned-realtor
The couple tied the knot overseas on Aug 8, 2025, surrounded by an intimate group of family and friends.
Host-actress Michelle Chia has married her boyfriend of two months, former actor-turned-realtor Jackson B Chen, known professionally as Jackson B.
The 49-year-old Chia, who turns 50 in September, told Shin Min Daily News: “This is my best birthday present.”
The groom, 41, acted briefly after joining Star Search 2007, and is now a property agent.
He posted a wedding announcement on Instagram: “On 8 Aug, I married my soulmate, Michelle Chia (@michellechiaofficial), in a private ceremony overseas – a moment more precious than any deals I’ve ever closed. Just pure love and commitment; sealed with a kiss, not a contract.
“With SG60 approaching, we’re honoured to celebrate our own chapter in this special year for Singapore. Here’s to building a lifetime of memories together.”
The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony overseas, surrounded by family and friends, including Class 95FM radio deejay Yasminne Cheng and actresses Priscelia Chan and Apple Hong.
Chan too, congratulated Chia on Instagram: “As you walked down the aisle, I saw the love and joy sparkling in your eyes Michelle and the way Jackson shows his love and support for you touched me deeply. I know you have found your forever love and you are in good hands. I am sooooo happy for you Michelle. Blessed Marriage.”
To which Chia replied: “Love this so much Pris, I am so lucky to have you and the rest of my girls with me.”
Chia told Shin Min Daily News that there were no plans to get married at first but “when fate comes it really cannot be stopped”.
Chia was previously married to actor Shaun Chen but the couple split up in 2011.