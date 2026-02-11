Actress Michelle Yeoh to receive a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star on Feb 18

Malaysian Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will be honoured with the 2,836th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (Feb 18) in front of the historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

“Michelle’s extraordinary talent, grace, and groundbreaking career have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Her star honours a trailblazer whose work continues to inspire audiences worldwide,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a press statement.

Yeoh will receive her star in the category of Motion Pictures. Emceeing for the event will be American filmmaker Jon M Chu, with whom Yeoh worked in Crazy Rich Asians and the Wicked franchises, and Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee, who directed the critically acclaimed 2000 wuxia film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon starring Yeoh. Joining as guest speaker is Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist Jenelle Riley, who has worked closely with the actress through the years.

In 2023, Yeoh made history as the first Asian actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her widely praised role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She also became the first Malaysian to be nominated for and win an Academy Award.

The role also brought her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild wins, while the film went on to become A24’s highest-grossing title at the time.

Yeoh first gained global attention through Hong Kong action films in the 1990s before going on to star in internationally acclaimed blockbusters, including Crazy Rich Asians, which became the highest-grossing romantic comedy in the US in over a decade.