Chinese supermodel Ming Xi returns to Victoria's Secret runway, husband Mario Ho calls her 'pride of the family'

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, 37, returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway after eight years, and no one is prouder than her husband, Mario Ho, 31.

Ming Xi, who married the son of late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho in 2019, made her highly anticipated comeback at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct 18.

The mother of two, who has walked in seven previous VS shows, strutted down the runway in two looks.

Her first was a dreamy pink ensemble, while her second was a champagne-coloured number featuring dramatic sheer wings measuring about 3 metres tall.