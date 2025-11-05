Miss Universe president slams Thai director for Miss Universe Mexico 'dumb' remarks, which led to Bangkok walkout

Raul Rocha, the president of Miss Universe Organization, released a video on Wednesday (Nov 5) condemning the actions of Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Universe Thailand, who was seen reprimanding Miss Universe contestants during a livestream on Tuesday.

About 13 minutes into the livestream, Itsaragrisil – who also serves as vice president for Asia and Oceania within Miss Universe Organization, as well as president of Miss Grand International – publicly called out Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe Mexico, for not posting promotional materials of Thailand.

Itsaragrisil claimed that, according to reports received from his staff, the director of Miss Universe Mexico had instructed Bosch not to post content related to Thailand, the host country of this year's Miss Universe pageant.

Bosch responded, saying that it was a misunderstanding and clarified her stance.

Itsaragrisil then interrupted her, asking: "My question is, 'Can you follow our steps or not?' You can post or not? You can work to promote Thailand or not? Yes or no?"

After Bosch replied 'yes', Itsaragrisil told her to sit down.

Minutes later, Itsaragrisil claimed that the police had "kicked out the director of Miss Universe Mexico from the country". Addressing Bosch, Itsaragrisil added: "If you follow the order from your national director, you're a dumb head."

Itsaragrisil then proceeded to continue reprimanding the Miss Universe contestants. However, Bosch then stood up and called out Itsaragrisil for his behaviour, to which he summoned the security team – drawing gasps from the other contestants.

As Bosch left the room, she told Itsaragrisil: "I'm here representing my country and it's not my fault that you have problems with my organisation."