Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil apologises for controversy, claims he said 'damage', not 'dumb head'

Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil has issued an apology for the controversy surrounding this year's pageant. On Tuesday (Nov 4), Itsaragrisil, 60, was seen reprimanding the contestants of Miss Universe 2025 and calling out Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, for not posting promotional materials of Thailand.

During the confrontation, Itsaragrisil seemingly insulted Bosch, saying: "If you follow the order from your national director, you're a dumb head."

The incident has since sparked outrage worldwide, with Raul Rocha, the president of Miss Universe Organization, condemning Itsaragrisil's actions – adding that he would restrict Itsaragrisil's participation in events related to this year's competition.