Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil apologises for controversy, claims he said 'damage', not 'dumb head'
During the welcoming ceremony for Miss Universe 2025 on Wednesday (Nov 5) night, Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil apologised for the recent controversy surrounding this year's pageant.
Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil has issued an apology for the controversy surrounding this year's pageant. On Tuesday (Nov 4), Itsaragrisil, 60, was seen reprimanding the contestants of Miss Universe 2025 and calling out Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, for not posting promotional materials of Thailand.
During the confrontation, Itsaragrisil seemingly insulted Bosch, saying: "If you follow the order from your national director, you're a dumb head."
The incident has since sparked outrage worldwide, with Raul Rocha, the president of Miss Universe Organization, condemning Itsaragrisil's actions – adding that he would restrict Itsaragrisil's participation in events related to this year's competition.
On Wednesday night, during the welcoming ceremony for Miss Universe 2025, Itsaragrisil issued an apology, citing that he was under "a lot of pressure".
"I think you must understand that the pressure is a lot. I am a human. Sometimes, I cannot control," said Itsaragrisil. "By the way, I do not intend to harm anyone because I respect all of you...I have to say, I am so sorry it's happened."
He added: "If anyone isn't comfortable with what has happened, I am so sorry."
He then faced the Miss Universe 2025 contestants and bowed to them.
In a separate press conference, Itsaragrisil claimed that he had not called Bosch a "dumb head" during the viral confrontation. Instead, he used the word "damage".
"I didn't say 'dumb head' even one second...I said 'damage'. If [Bosch] believed and listened to [her] national director, it's 'damage'," said Itsaragrisil.
On Thursday morning, Nawat Itsaragrisil seemingly alluded to the controversy, writing on Instagram: "Freedom of speech (voice) is important but if the voices are lies, it would not be called freedom of speech (voice)."
Miss Universe 2025 is set to take place on Nov 21.