Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Upcoming Physical: Asia reality series will see contestants from South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and more
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Upcoming Physical: Asia reality series will see contestants from South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and more

The third season of Netflix's hit competition series, Physical: 100, has been rebranded to have a more diverse pool of contestants from beyond just South Korea.

Upcoming Physical: Asia reality series will see contestants from South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and more

Contestants battling it out in the first season of Physical: 100. (Photo: Netflix)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
03 Sep 2025 02:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

On Tuesday (Sep 2), streaming platform Netflix revealed the competing countries for its upcoming competition show Physical: Asia. 

Set to air in October this year, Physical: Asia serves as a rebranded third season of the popular reality series Physical: 100, which previously saw 100 contestants in South Korea competing in a series of gruelling challenges until one person is left standing.

Physical: Asia will expand on this format, with contestants hailing from South Korea and beyond, competing as a national team.

According to Tuesday's announcement, the competing countries are: Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Indonesia and Turkiye.

It was previously announced that Filipino boxing star and former senator Manny Pacquiao will participate in Physical: Asia, representing the Philippines.

Yoo Ki-hwan, Netflix Korea's director of content, had previously said of Physical: Asia: "This time, we are expanding to an Asian stage with Physical: Asia. The strongest physical competitors from different Asian countries will compete in a national team battle for their country’s pride.

"This season follows a national team format, where if a country is eliminated, all its competitors are eliminated together."

He added: "Since it’s a national competition, I’ll be rooting for Korea, but I also hope Manny Pacquiao makes it to the end."

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Netflix television Reality show
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement