Upcoming Physical: Asia reality series will see contestants from South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and more
The third season of Netflix's hit competition series, Physical: 100, has been rebranded to have a more diverse pool of contestants from beyond just South Korea.
On Tuesday (Sep 2), streaming platform Netflix revealed the competing countries for its upcoming competition show Physical: Asia.
Set to air in October this year, Physical: Asia serves as a rebranded third season of the popular reality series Physical: 100, which previously saw 100 contestants in South Korea competing in a series of gruelling challenges until one person is left standing.
Physical: Asia will expand on this format, with contestants hailing from South Korea and beyond, competing as a national team.
According to Tuesday's announcement, the competing countries are: Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Indonesia and Turkiye.
It was previously announced that Filipino boxing star and former senator Manny Pacquiao will participate in Physical: Asia, representing the Philippines.
Yoo Ki-hwan, Netflix Korea's director of content, had previously said of Physical: Asia: "This time, we are expanding to an Asian stage with Physical: Asia. The strongest physical competitors from different Asian countries will compete in a national team battle for their country’s pride.
"This season follows a national team format, where if a country is eliminated, all its competitors are eliminated together."
He added: "Since it’s a national competition, I’ll be rooting for Korea, but I also hope Manny Pacquiao makes it to the end."