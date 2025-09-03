Upcoming Physical: Asia reality series will see contestants from South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and more

On Tuesday (Sep 2), streaming platform Netflix revealed the competing countries for its upcoming competition show Physical: Asia.

Set to air in October this year, Physical: Asia serves as a rebranded third season of the popular reality series Physical: 100, which previously saw 100 contestants in South Korea competing in a series of gruelling challenges until one person is left standing.

Physical: Asia will expand on this format, with contestants hailing from South Korea and beyond, competing as a national team.

According to Tuesday's announcement, the competing countries are: Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Indonesia and Turkiye.