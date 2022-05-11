Need more reasons to shop? Mediacorp has a new shoppertainment concept called The Wonder Shop

The Wonder Shop, launched by Mediacorp, is a weekly bilingual shopping programme debuting on meWATCH’s new livestreaming channel LIVE+ on May 17 with the aim to make shopping fun, entertaining and interactive while evolving with the changing needs and preferences of the audience.

Hosted by veteran artiste Guo Liang, actor Desmond Ng, YES 933 DJ Hazelle Teo and influencer Karyn Wong, The Wonder Shop aims to deliver an immersive shopping experience, with viewers being able to chat in real-time with the hosts and indulge in games and product giveaways.

Viewers can browse featured products in-stream, snag attractive deals on a variety of products, watch product demos and reviews, and pick up useful tips during the live Q&A segments.

The audience can tap on a button directly within the livestream which will bring them to a detailed product page to make purchases or to get more information.

In addition to The Wonder Shop, LIVE+ will also soon deliver several exciting new content-commerce IPs that bring together livestreamed content from Mediacorp into an easy-to-access, one-stop destination.