Surprise! Comedian Uncle Roger got married in July, shares Portugal wedding photos
The Malaysian comedian married Miami-based lawyer Sabrina Ahmed in July and shared about the wedding festivities last Sunday (Sep 14).
Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, better known as the Uncle Roger character with a penchant for orange polo tees and catchphrases such as “haiyaaa” and “fuiyoh” on YouTube, finally shared his wedding celebrations in Portugal on Instagram on Sunday (Sep 14).
“On July 19th, 2025 I married my best friend,” the 34-year-old wrote in a post that tagged his new wife, Miami-based lawyer Sabrina Ahmed.
The pair met in Miami at one of the YouTube star’s shows. A luxury resort real estate developer, where Ahmed was corporate counsel, had engaged Ng to perform at one of its properties.
Knowing little to nothing about the Jamie Oliver-bashing comedian, except “as a guy who jokes about rice”, Ahmed later “realised he was hilarious and, beyond the glare of the orange shirt, actually very cute”, she told Vogue.
Ahmed wasn’t thinking about dating then due to family health issues. But when she decided to get back on a dating app, she matched Ng. “The first thing I felt was how elegant and beautiful she looked,” said Ng. “I got the sense quickly we would get along.”
Their first in-person meeting after matching on the app was at Boston airport’s Terminal 3. “Our flights, originally a few hours apart, both ended up landing exactly at 3pm together,” recalled Ahmed. “Everything felt destined and easy.”
Ng admitted that he “was full of anticipation that week, and when I saw her, she was even more stunning in person and so effortless to talk to”. “Within a few months, in March 2023, I realised already that I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. The rest is history," said Ng, who popped the question last July in Tokyo.
Vogue, which recently featured the couple's three-day wedding celebrations in Sintra, Portugal, wrote that the festivities began on Jul 17 and “was a blend of Malaysian, Chinese and Bengali traditions”.
The celebrations apparently kicked off with a joint bachelor-bachelorette party attended by 70 friends, including Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O Yang, on a three-hour sunset cruise that featured games and karaoke.
There was also a sangeet to honour the bride’s Bengali roots, complete with henna stations. A Chinese tea ceremony took place the next day, along with Chinese wedding door games designed to rib the groom and his groomsmen. This was followed by a western wedding ceremony and reception.
The food, of course, had to be good – otherwise, what would Uncle Roger say? “Nigel’s career made it necessary to have excellent Asian food at the wedding; good food is also how he expresses love,” said Ahmed.
The couple wore four looks that blended their cultural backgrounds, including a baby-pink, floral-embroidered lehenga and sherwani for the sangeet; and a phoenix-embellished silk qipao and velvet tang jacket for the Chinese tea ceremony. For the western wedding ceremony, a Vivienne Westwood bridal gown and Ralph Lauren suit took centre stage.
"When I saw Sabrina walk down the aisle, I felt like I was looking at the most beautiful woman in the world and with the flowers, the decor, the swell of the string quartet, it felt as if everything was moving in slow motion," said Ng. The couple danced to the comedian's favourite love ballad, Ai Shi Yong Heng by Jacky Cheung.
