Surprise! Comedian Uncle Roger got married in July, shares Portugal wedding photos

Their first in-person meeting after matching on the app was at Boston airport’s Terminal 3. “Our flights, originally a few hours apart, both ended up landing exactly at 3pm together,” recalled Ahmed. “Everything felt destined and easy.”

Ng admitted that he “was full of anticipation that week, and when I saw her, she was even more stunning in person and so effortless to talk to”. “Within a few months, in March 2023, I realised already that I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. The rest is history," said Ng, who popped the question last July in Tokyo.

Vogue, which recently featured the couple's three-day wedding celebrations in Sintra, Portugal, wrote that the festivities began on Jul 17 and “was a blend of Malaysian, Chinese and Bengali traditions”.

The celebrations apparently kicked off with a joint bachelor-bachelorette party attended by 70 friends, including Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O Yang, on a three-hour sunset cruise that featured games and karaoke.

There was also a sangeet to honour the bride’s Bengali roots, complete with henna stations. A Chinese tea ceremony took place the next day, along with Chinese wedding door games designed to rib the groom and his groomsmen. This was followed by a western wedding ceremony and reception.

The food, of course, had to be good – otherwise, what would Uncle Roger say? “Nigel’s career made it necessary to have excellent Asian food at the wedding; good food is also how he expresses love,” said Ahmed.

The couple wore four looks that blended their cultural backgrounds, including a baby-pink, floral-embroidered lehenga and sherwani for the sangeet; and a phoenix-embellished silk qipao and velvet tang jacket for the Chinese tea ceremony. For the western wedding ceremony, a Vivienne Westwood bridal gown and Ralph Lauren suit took centre stage.

"When I saw Sabrina walk down the aisle, I felt like I was looking at the most beautiful woman in the world and with the flowers, the decor, the swell of the string quartet, it felt as if everything was moving in slow motion," said Ng. The couple danced to the comedian's favourite love ballad, Ai Shi Yong Heng by Jacky Cheung.

Now to find Uncle Roger a wife.