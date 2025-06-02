New Squid Game trailer teases third and final season

Following up from a teaser trailer released in early May, Netflix has just dropped a new main trailer for the upcoming third and final season of the hit series Squid Game.

The final season of the global phenomenon is set to premiere on Jun 27 on the streaming service and based on the new trailer released on Sunday (Jun 1), it promises to be a thrilling and emotional finale, with high stakes, plot twists and new games.

The trailer opens with the haunting children's rhyme "Knock, knock, who is it?" as horrified players hide behind the towering legs of the iconic Young-hee doll – the deadly giant from season 1's Red Light, Green Light game.