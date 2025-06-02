New Squid Game trailer teases third and final season
The record-breaking Korean series returns for its final season on Jun 27 on Netflix.
Following up from a teaser trailer released in early May, Netflix has just dropped a new main trailer for the upcoming third and final season of the hit series Squid Game.
The final season of the global phenomenon is set to premiere on Jun 27 on the streaming service and based on the new trailer released on Sunday (Jun 1), it promises to be a thrilling and emotional finale, with high stakes, plot twists and new games.
The trailer opens with the haunting children's rhyme "Knock, knock, who is it?" as horrified players hide behind the towering legs of the iconic Young-hee doll – the deadly giant from season 1's Red Light, Green Light game.
This time, however, the game takes on an even more sinister turn. Instead of an open field, it’s set in a room filled with colourful illustrations. At the centre stands the eerie Young-hee doll holding a rope, teasing deadly new challenges such as jump rope.
Gi-hun is also seen screaming in anguish, “Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you let me live?”, as he grapples with guilt at the death of his best friend, Jung Bae, during the deadly rebellion that occurred in season 2.
The trailer builds up to a powerful climax with Gi-hun clad in a sleek black suit, seemingly stepping into a final confrontation with the Front Man, who asks the question: "Number 456, do you still have faith in people?"
Season 2 of Squid Game, released in December 2024, broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week and entered Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English TV list in just three days, according to Netflix.