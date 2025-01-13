Squid Game actor Park Sung-hoon exits upcoming TV drama after scandal where he posted cover of adult video online

The controversy sparked on Dec 30, 2024 after Park accidentally posted the cover of a Squid Game-based Japanese adult video on his Instagram Story. At the time, his agency BH Entertainment explained that Park had “received the image via direct message” and “accidentally posted it by mistakenly pressing the wrong button”.

In an interview with South Korean journalists on Jan 8, Park offered his version of the events that transpired.

"At that time, it was the first week of [Squid Game Season 2]’s release, and I was exchanging reactions from viewers with the agency staff. When I saw the image, I was so shocked and dumbfounded that I thought it could cause a serious issue. So, I saved the image to share it with the staff," he said.

"Ultimately, it was my mistake that led to the post, and I fully acknowledge that wrong is wrong. Squid Game 2 has been receiving so much love, and I feel deeply sorry for causing controversy. I am acutely aware of the concern I caused to many people due to my actions. Over the past few days, I’ve been consumed with regret. Even at this very moment, I continue to reflect on my actions and the severity of the situation. I am committed to being more cautious in my words and actions moving forward to ensure I never repeat such a mistake, and to continue my career as a responsible actor."

Before the incident, Park's career had been on the rise following his well-received roles in hit dramas such as The Glory and Queen Of Tears.