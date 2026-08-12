Pop Toy Show Singapore 2026 will debut chrysanthemum Molly ice cream and offer exclusive figures

Popular toy convention Pop Toy Show Singapore (PTS) will return for its fourth edition this month. Happening at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre from Aug 21 to 23, the event will feature exclusive Pop Mart figures, the launch of new products, and appearances from Pop Mart artists.

Fans of the iconic Molly character will be glad to know that the celebration of her 20th anniversary continues with the debut of the Molly Chrysanthemum Ice Cream, so attendees will get the first opportunity to savour this Singapore-exclusive treat.