Pop Toy Show Singapore 2026 will debut chrysanthemum Molly ice cream and offer exclusive figures
Pop Toy Show Singapore 2026 will take place from Aug 21 to 23 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.
Popular toy convention Pop Toy Show Singapore (PTS) will return for its fourth edition this month. Happening at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre from Aug 21 to 23, the event will feature exclusive Pop Mart figures, the launch of new products, and appearances from Pop Mart artists.
Fans of the iconic Molly character will be glad to know that the celebration of her 20th anniversary continues with the debut of the Molly Chrysanthemum Ice Cream, so attendees will get the first opportunity to savour this Singapore-exclusive treat.
There will also be items that are exclusive to PTS 2026 itself. These include a soup dumpling-themed Kubo figure and a giraffe-themed Hacipupu figure.
PTS 2026 will also feature international and Singaporean exhibitors, including Planetbear, who will bring their new blind box series to Singapore, and My SpaceCats by Singapore artist Rex Lee, which will present Kensington Mau and Wonka Mau as part of its limited edition series.
Fans can also meet popular Pop Mart artists, including Nickel, Nightsays, CJ Chujia Yin and Yanran Chen.
Tickets for PTS Singapore 2026 are currently on sale via Trip.com, with prices starting at S$40.