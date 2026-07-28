Pornsak to pursue master's degree in nutrition and lifestyle medicine at NUS at age 44

Lately, our social media feeds have been filled with proud parents celebrating their children's milestones, from Chew Chor Meng's daughter's NUS graduation to Diana Ser's two kids who will be starting university next year.

Former Mediacorp host Pornsak, however, has decided it's his turn to hit the books again at 44 years old.

The local host announced on Instagram that he's been accepted into the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, where he will be pursuing a master's degree in nutrition and lifestyle medicine from August.

Classes begin on Aug 3, and if all goes according to plan, he will complete the programme in about two years.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, he wrote: "I'm going back to school again."