President’s Star Charity 2023 raises more than S$11.7m at end of live show

Mediacorp’s annual flagship fundraiser President’s Star Charity (PSC) raised S$11,737,571 in donations at the end of the live show that took place on Sunday (Oct 22).

The two-hour show was hosted by Diana Ser and Rishi Budhrani and screened live at 7.30pm on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Themed 'Respect for All', PSC 2023 featured performances by local and international artistes, including singer Anggun who belted out her originals Snow On The Sahara and A Love Before Time, as well as Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah and homegrown opera tenor Jonathan Charles Tay who performed their rendition of the Elton John classic, Your Song.