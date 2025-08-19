The Projector announces closure, weeks after saying that it would resume screenings at Golden Mile Tower

Independent cinema operator The Projector announced its sudden exit from the market on Tuesday (Aug 19). The decision is a complete reversal from its previous plans to resume screenings at its Golden Mile Tower outlet.

In a statement, The Projector's founder, Karen Tan, said that the decision to shut down the cinema "breaks [their] hearts".

"We’ve fought to keep The Projector alive through every challenge – from breathing new life into a disused cinema at Golden Mile Tower, to weathering the pandemic, to expanding to new spaces," wrote Tan.

"But the combination of rising costs, changing audience habits and the worst consumer market conditions in a decade has left us with no viable path forward."

The Projector, which opened in 2014, added that it has ceased operations effective immediately.

A spokesperson for The Projector separately confirmed with CNA Lifestyle that The Projector "is completely shutting down".

Tan has also thanked the team behind The Projector as well as "collaborators, partners and most of all loyal audiences who believed in what [they] were trying to do".

"The Projector may be closing, but we hope its spirit will live on in the conversations, ideas and communities we’ve nurtured. If Singapore wants to thrive, it must find a way for creative and cultural businesses to survive because culture is the cornerstone of identity and civil society," added Tan.