Actor Zhang Linghe, star of Pursuit Of Jade, mocked for looking like 'foundation general' in the popular C-drama
Zhang Linghe's flawless complexion and delicate styling as a general have sparked jokes that he “wakes up at 4am to do make-up before a 6am battle”.
Chinese historical romance drama Pursuit Of Jade has been dominating social media, with constant buzz around the show and its cast.
The latest talking point? Lead actor Zhang Linghe’s appearance in the show.
The 28-year-old, who plays war general Xie Zheng (also known as the Marquis of Wu’an), has been getting flak for looking a little too polished on screen.
With his fair, flawless complexion and refined make-up, some viewers have jokingly dubbed him a “foundation general”, even quipping that he “wakes up at 4am to do makeup before a 6am battle”.
While the character is described in the original novel as “handsome and refined” with a “face like cold jade”, critics argue that the drama may have leaned too heavily into that aspect.
Instead of a rugged, battle-hardened general, Zhang's portrayal comes across as delicate and romantic, with some saying he “looks like he’s good at dating”.
The discussion has also drawn responses from Chinese state media. The Zhejiang Provincial Committee’s official publicity account published a commentary noting that the character’s ornate armour, meticulous makeup, and relaxed demeanour lack the masculine edge typically associated with military figures, making him feel out of place against a wartime backdrop.
It also warned of a broader trend in the industry, where “values are giving way to looks”, raising concerns that prioritising visual appeal over character depth could affect young audiences’ perceptions and even lead to misunderstandings of Chinese culture among international viewers.
Nonetheless, not everyone sees it as a problem. CCTV News praised Zhang's styling, noting that elements like his pheasant-feather headpiece blend traditional opera aesthetics with cultural heritage, giving the character a distinct oriental charm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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