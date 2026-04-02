Actor Zhang Linghe, star of Pursuit Of Jade, mocked for looking like 'foundation general' in the popular C-drama

Chinese historical romance drama Pursuit Of Jade has been dominating social media, with constant buzz around the show and its cast.

The latest talking point? Lead actor Zhang Linghe’s appearance in the show.

The 28-year-old, who plays war general Xie Zheng (also known as the Marquis of Wu’an), has been getting flak for looking a little too polished on screen.

With his fair, flawless complexion and refined make-up, some viewers have jokingly dubbed him a “foundation general”, even quipping that he “wakes up at 4am to do makeup before a 6am battle”.

While the character is described in the original novel as “handsome and refined” with a “face like cold jade”, critics argue that the drama may have leaned too heavily into that aspect.

Instead of a rugged, battle-hardened general, Zhang's portrayal comes across as delicate and romantic, with some saying he “looks like he’s good at dating”.