'Love expanded': Actress Rebecca Lim welcomes second child, a baby girl

Rebecca Lim has welcomed a new member to her family – a baby girl.

The baby girl, whose name and exact birthdate Lim wants to keep private, was born last week at 3.6kg via a natural birth at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

The local 39-year-old actress described the first week since the baby's arrival as "a lot to take in".

"A lot of things have been going on," Lim told CNA LIfestyle with a chuckle. "The transition from one kid to two has been quite challenging, and my baby girl only came home a few days ago (May 13) as she had to stay in the hospital for some medical check-ups."

Lim declined to share the details of her baby’s condition, but she shared that ferrying to and fro the hospital in the first week of her baby’s life was difficult and at times made the actress feel "very helpless".



However, Lim chose to be positive and reframed the situation.

"I tried to think of it from a different point of view. Perhaps I could go home to spend a few more nights with just my son. That was the mindset that I was taking, as opposed to only worrying about my daughter," she said.

"I also tried not to think too much about it, because there really isn't anything I can do but to let the medical professionals and the doctors and the nurses do their best. I trusted them to take care of my daughter, and now she's home."

Reflecting on how her two-year-old son has been adjusting to becoming a kor kor (older brother), Lim said she wanted to give him time to adapt naturally to the changes at home.

She said: “The first day our second baby was born, he was a bit apprehensive. He didn't really know what was going on.

“But I didn't really do the thing where I insisted to him throughout my pregnancy that he is going to be a kor kor soon, and that mei mei (little sister) is coming. I didn't tell him about it every day, because I've always known his personality is a bit like mine.

“We don't really show our emotions very easily, and we take time to warm up to others. If I'm still dealing with that at almost 40, I shouldn't expect so much from a two-year-old, right?”

Instead, Lim said she focused on making sure her son still felt reassured and included as the family adjusted to having a new baby.

“I wanted him to slowly get used to the new experience of having a new sibling. At the same time, I make sure to continue showing him attention and always remind him he's loved.

“Just because mei mei is here, doesn't mean she's the centre of our universe now; he's still there, too.”