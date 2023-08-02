SM Entertainment unveils new boy group Riize with former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan
Riize is expected to debut in September and will be SM's first boy group since 2016.
Fans who have missed ex-NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan since their removal from the group in May can finally wipe their tears. On Jul 30, SM Entertainment unveiled their newest boy group Riize, which comprises seven members, including Shotaro and Sungchan.
A portmanteau of the words 'rise' and 'realize', Riize is expected to debut in September and will "go for an emotional pop genre". According to SM's press release, Riize "contains the meaning of a team that grows together and realises dreams".
It added: "Riize members have excellent musical abilities, such as vocals, performance, instrumental performance and composition, as well as warm visuals. They are already receiving a lot of love as they are recognised for their individual skills and charms."
The seven members of Riize are:
1. SHOTARO
Born on Nov 25, 2000, this Japanese singer was a member of NCT from 2020 to 2023 and sang in songs such as Make A Wish and Universe (Let's Play Ball).
2. SUNGCHAN
Born on Sep 13, 2001, Sungchan was also a former member of NCT and sang in songs such as Resonance and Beautiful.
3. EUNSEOK
Born on Mar 19, 2001, Eunseok was part of SM Rookies (SM's pre-debut training team).
4. WONBIN
Born on Mar 2, 2002, Wonbin has been receiving a lot of attention online for his visuals.
5. SEUNGHAN
Born on Oct 2, 2003, Seunghan is a fan of the Shin-chan franchise.
6. SOHEE
Born on Nov 21, 2003, Sohee enjoys drinking milk and loves baby hippos.
7. ANTON