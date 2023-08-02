SM Entertainment unveils new boy group Riize with former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan

A portmanteau of the words 'rise' and 'realize', Riize is expected to debut in September and will "go for an emotional pop genre". According to SM's press release, Riize "contains the meaning of a team that grows together and realises dreams".

It added: "Riize members have excellent musical abilities, such as vocals, performance, instrumental performance and composition, as well as warm visuals. They are already receiving a lot of love as they are recognised for their individual skills and charms."

The seven members of Riize are:

1. SHOTARO