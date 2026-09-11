Meet Sally Amaki, the voice actress-idol whose funny videos regularly go viral: ‘Sometimes you just gotta vent'

As a teenager, Amaki moved from Los Angeles to Japan to pursue a career in voice acting. After initially struggling with auditions, she landed a spot in 22/7, the voice-acting idol group and multimedia project produced by the prolific Japanese producer Yasushi Akimoto, whose credits include AKB48 and HKT48.

However, Amaki soon began attracting attention for something beyond her voice acting.

In 2017, clips of Amaki speaking English during her livestreams began circulating online, with viewers enamoured by the striking contrast between her Japanese- and English-speaking personas.

In Japanese, she came across as a polished, respectful idol that one would expect. Switch to English, however, and a far more comedic side emerged – one that was happy to crack morbid jokes, dole out memes and make unfiltered observations about everyday life.

The clips helped her find an audience beyond Japan, with her bilingualism and internet-native humour becoming a defining part of her appeal.

This popularity grew even more when she started her own YouTube channel, where she shares glimpses of her life as a voice actress and idol, alongside chaotic comedy skits.

Even her subtitles are a part of the joke.

In some of Amaki’s older videos, the English captions were less-than-literal translations of what she was actually saying, adding another layer of humour for fans.