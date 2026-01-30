2NE1 member Sandara Park ate at Yang Ming Seafood and shopped at VivoCity during most recent Singapore trip

South Korean singer Sandara Park's love for Singapore is well-documented, having visited the country numerous times and calling herself "an expert" on Singapore. The 2NE1 member recently made yet another trip to Singapore and this time, Park was at VivoCity shopping mall, shopping and eating.

On Thursday (Jan 29), Park posted a photo carousel on her Instagram page, showing her eating at the renowned seafood restaurant Yang Ming Seafood as well as carrying a Victoria's Secret bag, presumably from the fashion brand's VivoCity outlet.

The 41-year-old also posed for photos at the mall's deck.

According to Yang Ming Seafood's team, Park visited the restaurant for dinner on Wednesday night and ate dishes like chilli crab and black pepper crab.