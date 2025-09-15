Fireworks injure 2 fans during K-pop group Seventeen's concert in Incheon

Two members of the audience were injured during a concert by the K-pop group Seventeen in South Korea on Saturday (Sep 13).

The incident occurred during the show finale at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium when fireworks misfired into the audience. The pyrotechnics were supposed to be aimed upwards during the performance of the song Eyes On You.

"We love a good fireworks show, but the fireworks were shot so that they landed right in front of the audience,” said a concertgoer, who posted about the mishap on X. “If anyone was hit by it, they’d be burned or their eyes could’ve been injured… Everyone in our area was so shocked.”