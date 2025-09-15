Fireworks injure 2 fans during K-pop group Seventeen's concert in Incheon
Pyrotechnics misfired into the audience during the show on Sep 13. The group's management agency Pledis Entertainment later said two people were treated on-site.
Two members of the audience were injured during a concert by the K-pop group Seventeen in South Korea on Saturday (Sep 13).
The incident occurred during the show finale at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium when fireworks misfired into the audience. The pyrotechnics were supposed to be aimed upwards during the performance of the song Eyes On You.
"We love a good fireworks show, but the fireworks were shot so that they landed right in front of the audience,” said a concertgoer, who posted about the mishap on X. “If anyone was hit by it, they’d be burned or their eyes could’ve been injured… Everyone in our area was so shocked.”
The incident took place on the first of two back-to-back weekend shows. Seventeen’s management agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed in a statement on Sep 14 via fan platform Weverse that two people were given treatment on-site before returning home.
“A professional contractor had checked the safety distance and direction of the effects multiple times before the show, but a product defect appears to have caused the incident," the agency said. "We sincerely apologise to all fans who were startled or inconvenienced by this unexpected situation.”
Pledis added it will support any follow-up treatment for injured fans.
The Incheon shows kicked off Seventeen’s latest world tour, which is scheduled to continue at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Sep 27 and 28. The group will then head to North America in October for five stops before moving to Japan in November.
The group performed in Singapore in January this year.