SG60 It’s Giving Fest kicks off two-day celebration with local singers Lullaboy, Tasha Low and even a surprise song from Tyler Ten

With less than a month left till the nation's birthday, SG60 celebrations are in full swing across Singapore that you'd be spoilt for choice every weekend. At least this weekend, my choice was obvious.

I was curious about the buzz around Mediacorp’s Cloud 9 music festival, which had its inaugural run earlier this year. It kicked off its return on Saturday (Jul 12) with a free concert as part of It’s Giving Fest, a youth-driven initiative organised by Gov.sg.

Over two days at *SCAPE, It's Giving Fest aims to spotlight the voices, dreams and aspirations of Singapore’s youth while empowering them to take action in social and community initiatives. And in my experience as its target demographic, it lived up to its mission.