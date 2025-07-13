SG60 It’s Giving Fest kicks off two-day celebration with local singers Lullaboy, Tasha Low and even a surprise song from Tyler Ten
Mediacorp’s Cloud 9 music festival, part of It's Giving Fest, will continue with performances by local singers on Sunday (Jul 13) from 7pm to 9.30pm at *SCAPE.
With less than a month left till the nation's birthday, SG60 celebrations are in full swing across Singapore that you'd be spoilt for choice every weekend. At least this weekend, my choice was obvious.
I was curious about the buzz around Mediacorp’s Cloud 9 music festival, which had its inaugural run earlier this year. It kicked off its return on Saturday (Jul 12) with a free concert as part of It’s Giving Fest, a youth-driven initiative organised by Gov.sg.
Over two days at *SCAPE, It's Giving Fest aims to spotlight the voices, dreams and aspirations of Singapore’s youth while empowering them to take action in social and community initiatives. And in my experience as its target demographic, it lived up to its mission.
Saturday's lineup for the Cloud 9 concert showcased a range of homegrown talents, including Lullaboy, Tasha Low, Alyph, Shye and Ben Hum.
The evening opened with sets from local DJs Kohsh and Kiara, who delivered a mix of pulsing beats and remixes of pop classics, such as Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You and Carly Rae Jepsen's Call Me Maybe.
No lacklustre audiences here, for sure. The crowd responded with enthusiasm, jumping, waving glow sticks and singing along – as youths do – setting the tone for the night.
Personally, I found one highlight to be singer Lullaboy. Or at least his undeniable charisma. He surprised the audience by announcing his upcoming album, set to be released around Valentine’s Day next year, before debuting a new track off the album I Didn't Like You But I Love You.
And when he tossed his T-shirt merchandise into the adoring crowd, it sent fans into a frenzy.
Another standout performance came from Singaporean actress and singer Tasha Low. Fresh off the Star Awards stage where she took home the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes trophy, it was easy to see why. She performed her new single Everything You Wanted, before bringing out her surprise guest for a duet.
Who knew Emerald Hill co-star Tyler Ten, who won Best Rising Star and Most Popular Rising Stars at the recent Star Awards, was a singer too?
The duo performed the theme song from the drama series, as fans cheered for their on-stage chemistry, rooted in their on-screen partnership.
Before leaving the stage, Low hinted that she and Ten would be collaborating again for an upcoming drama series, much to fans' delight.
Earlier in the afternoon too, local busker Jeff Ng serenaded an outdoor crowd with popular songs, including a soulful rendition of Taylor Swift’s Love Story and Bruno Mars’ Just the Way You Are.
It's Giving Fest on Saturday also spotlighted eight original short films and five songs created by youths around the theme "building our Singapore together".
Under the SG60 Flex Your Passion Open Call and Mentorship Programme, these students from Institutes of Higher Learning were guided by film mentors such as He Shuming, Don Aravind, Tariq Mansor and Nicole Midori Woodford, as well as music mentors Shazza, Lullaboy and Shye.
“Events like these help us grow our confidence, especially when we see our work showcased to a wider audience. The entire community is here with us, and it feels great to see the support we get," shared Krisha, one of the creators behind the short film Lion Heart.
Other highlights on Saturday included two cosplay runway shows - one organised by Pause for a Cause, Singapore’s first cosplay volunteer community. The group uses cosplay to raise funds and bring joy to others, such as via hospital visits for children.
The second was an independent showcase featuring a diverse cast of cosplayers, each bringing beloved characters to life with extensive detail in costumes and makeup.
Said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo: "This SG60 festival is a showcase and celebration of our youth’s immense creativity, and desire to give back to the community. This is part of the government’s effort to give our youths a stronger voice for their hopes and dreams, a platform to put their passion into action, and enable youths to take the lead in social and community action.”
It’s Giving Fest will continue on Sunday from 11am to 9.30pm at *SCAPE, including a fresh lineup for Mediacorp's Cloud 9 concert starting at 7pm. Attendees can look forward to performances by local singers like Benjamin Kheng, Shazza, Fariz Jabba and more.
It’s Giving Fest is organised by Gov.sg in partnership with SG Youth Plan and Mediacorp Cloud 9.
More details on It's Giving Fest can be found on the official website.