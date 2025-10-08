Singapore International Film Festival 2025 will run from Nov 26 to Dec 7, featuring over 30 Singapore productions
Calling all film buffs in Singapore. Be sure to mark your calendars from Nov 26 to Dec 7 as the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will return for its 36th edition. SGIFF 2025 will showcase more than 110 films from over 45 countries – including over 30 feature and short films by Singaporean filmmakers and co-productions.
The festival's full line-up and ticketing details will only be released on Oct 24. However, organisers have revealed some of the productions that fans can look forward to at the event.
Indie film The Old Man And His Car, starring veteran actor Lim Kay Tong, will open SGIFF 2025's Panorama section – a section dedicated to showcasing new Singaporean productions that highlight societal concerns.
The Old Man And His Car revolves around Hock, a widower who must say goodbye to his beloved car before travelling to Canada to start a new life with his son. The movie marks the first full-length feature film of director Michael Kam and is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Tokyo International Film Festival.
SGIFF 2025 will also see several Singapore productions making their world premieres, including Sandbox, a comedy about a struggling stunt training school fighting for survival that features Benjamin Kheng and Nathan Hartono; At Home with Work, a documentary on home-based businesses and the short film Cendol, which stars Sharon Au as a famous designer who returns home to reconnect with her mother. Cendol also marks the directorial debut of actor Qi Yuwu.
In a statement, Jeremy Chua, general manager of SGIFF, said: “As much as SGIFF is about celebrating cinema, it is also about ensuring that Singaporean stories continue to be made and seen. This year’s world premieres, alongside the doubling of our local short film selection, reflect how deeply we believe in investing in homegrown talent.
“With initiatives like the SGIFF Film Fund, which provides tangible support for the development and production of new works, and more forums for public discussions, we hope to create more avenues for filmmakers to share their work and for audiences to take pride in the diversity of Singapore’s voices. In recent years, where exhibition spaces are contracting, it is all the more important that we protect and grow the platforms that sustain our film culture.”
The Singapore International Film Festival will run from Nov 26 to Dec 7. More information can be found on its website.