Singapore International Film Festival 2025 will run from Nov 26 to Dec 7, featuring over 30 Singapore productions

SGIFF 2025 will also see several Singapore productions making their world premieres, including Sandbox, a comedy about a struggling stunt training school fighting for survival that features Benjamin Kheng and Nathan Hartono; At Home with Work, a documentary on home-based businesses and the short film Cendol, which stars Sharon Au as a famous designer who returns home to reconnect with her mother. Cendol also marks the directorial debut of actor Qi Yuwu.

In a statement, Jeremy Chua, general manager of SGIFF, said: “As much as SGIFF is about celebrating cinema, it is also about ensuring that Singaporean stories continue to be made and seen. This year’s world premieres, alongside the doubling of our local short film selection, reflect how deeply we believe in investing in homegrown talent.

“With initiatives like the SGIFF Film Fund, which provides tangible support for the development and production of new works, and more forums for public discussions, we hope to create more avenues for filmmakers to share their work and for audiences to take pride in the diversity of Singapore’s voices. In recent years, where exhibition spaces are contracting, it is all the more important that we protect and grow the platforms that sustain our film culture.”

The Singapore International Film Festival will run from Nov 26 to Dec 7. More information can be found on its website.

