Actor Shane Pow wore a S$100 outfit from Taobao to Star Awards 2025

While we are used to seeing expensive outfits and fancy jewels flood the Star Awards red carpet, it seems local actor Shane Pow decided to bravely get his outfit… from Taobao.

The best part, he spent less than S$100 (US$78.10) on the get-up.

The 34-year-old wore a sleek black jacket featuring a Mandarin collar with bamboo detailing, paired with black pants featuring subtle white stitching.

In a video posted on Instagram, Pow revealed that the jacket cost S$41.77, the pants S$26.61, and the shoes S$28.29.

That’s a grand total of just S$96.67.

What a steal!