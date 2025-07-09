Actor Shane Pow wore a S$100 outfit from Taobao to Star Awards 2025
Inspired to buy from Taobao more often now.
While we are used to seeing expensive outfits and fancy jewels flood the Star Awards red carpet, it seems local actor Shane Pow decided to bravely get his outfit… from Taobao.
The best part, he spent less than S$100 (US$78.10) on the get-up.
The 34-year-old wore a sleek black jacket featuring a Mandarin collar with bamboo detailing, paired with black pants featuring subtle white stitching.
In a video posted on Instagram, Pow revealed that the jacket cost S$41.77, the pants S$26.61, and the shoes S$28.29.
That’s a grand total of just S$96.67.
What a steal!
It is unclear if any stylists had approached Shane to style him.
8days.sg has reached out to Shane for an interview but has yet to get a reply as of press time.
Admittedly, while it wasn’t the most eye-catching outfit of the night, we did appreciate how it looked effortless and, yes, stylish in its own right.
In the clip, Pow also wrote: “Took a risk no plan B when I bought my outfit from Taobao. I’m glad it worked out."
Pow was nominated for the BYD Favourite Male Character Award for playing a member of the Sexual Offence Department in the show Unforgivable.
Netizens praised Pow for his thrifty red carpet moment.
“Now, who says one needs to wear famous brands to look good. Comfort and naturalness are the most important things,” read one comment.
Former Mediacorp actress Kate Pang also chimed in: "A handsome guy will look good in anything he wears.”
She got that right.