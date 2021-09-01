How the Singapore 'Ah Beng' made it to Marvel’s Shang-Chi

So exactly how much input for the role came directly from Chieng, who famously lived in Singapore for 10 years, where he studied at both Fuchun and Yuhua Primary Schools, and later, Pioneer Secondary School and Pioneer Junior College?

“I didn’t even connect Jon Jon to being 'Ah Beng' until you mentioned it, but actually you’re right, he is an 'Ah Beng'! If you watch the film, he’s a total 'Ah Beng'! I can’t give away spoilers to what he does, but even his job is super 'Ah Beng'!” he admitted with a laugh.

“You know, I was speaking Chinese in the film. And at one point, I dropped some Bahasa Melayu in there as well. So yeah, he's very 'Ah Beng'!”

So was the accent and intonation Jon Jon used Chieng's decision? Or was it Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton’s idea to show that there's more than one specific type of Chinese out there?

“The Chinese part they wrote in, so I did the scenes in English and Chinese,” explained Chieng.

“They didn't know which one would play well so I just did it in both. But isn't that exactly how we roll in Singapore, right? We just go in and out – sometimes we speak Chinese, sometimes we speak English. We just weave in and out.”