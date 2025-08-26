Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen is supportive of ex-wife Michelle Chia’s marriage: 'She's my good friend'

When news of Michelle Chia, 50, getting married to actor-turned-property agent Jackson B, 41, earlier this month broke, there was one other person who came to mind for many folks: Chia's ex-husband, Malaysian actor Shaun Chen.

The 46-year-old Mediacorp artiste has finally commented on his ex-wife getting hitched again, after the topic came up on a livestream that he was on – revealing that people around him didn't dare to ask him about it.

On Aug 22, the actor was invited onto Mediacorp's e-commerce show The Wonder Shop, where he hosted a 51-minute livestream with local influencer Tai Tai Chan.

That was when the 2022 Streamers Go Live contestant brought up the topic by casually mentioning that she "doesn't know anything about [Chen]" except that he's "had two marriages".