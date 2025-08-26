Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen is supportive of ex-wife Michelle Chia’s marriage: 'She's my good friend'
Chen was married to Michelle Chia from 2009 to 2011. He has remarried and shares two daughters with wife Celine Chin.
When news of Michelle Chia, 50, getting married to actor-turned-property agent Jackson B, 41, earlier this month broke, there was one other person who came to mind for many folks: Chia's ex-husband, Malaysian actor Shaun Chen.
The 46-year-old Mediacorp artiste has finally commented on his ex-wife getting hitched again, after the topic came up on a livestream that he was on – revealing that people around him didn't dare to ask him about it.
On Aug 22, the actor was invited onto Mediacorp's e-commerce show The Wonder Shop, where he hosted a 51-minute livestream with local influencer Tai Tai Chan.
That was when the 2022 Streamers Go Live contestant brought up the topic by casually mentioning that she "doesn't know anything about [Chen]" except that he's "had two marriages".
Shaun Chen and Michelle Chia dated for six years and were married from 2009 to 2011. Three years after splitting with Chia, he slid into the DMs of Malaysian beautician Celine Chin and they got married in 2015. They now have two daughters: Nellie, nine, and Neia, seven.
"There are 400 people watching this [livestream] now and they are all thinking the same thing. I'm not the only one, I'm just voicing what these 400 people are thinking," chuckled Tai Tai Chan during the livestream.
Chen did not shun from the topic, and surprisingly burst into laughter before saying: "Let me tell you, many people didn't dare to ask me this question but you dared to ask me."
He added that he was in Australia when the news broke, and no one dared to message him to ask about it. "Only when we met then they were like: 'Eh so that thing...," he recalled.
"I said: 'It's none of my business! [Our marriage] was so long ago, there are no feelings anymore. She's my good friend, so I give her my blessings," he said cheerily.
Tai Tai Chan went on to say that Chen and Chia were really a perfect match when they got married, but the actor hastily moved on from the subject.
His co-host also wanted to comment on his current wife but Chen immediately stopped her. "Don't talk about this anymore," he said.
"She's so pretty, it scares me," said Tai Tai Chan, prompting Chen to erupt into laughter again. She then seized the opportunity to invite Chen's wife to join them on the livestream someday.
And he seemed totally up for it.
"[Good] Idea, let me ask [her]. Do you guys want to see my wife on the livestream?" he said.
"She can't lie and is a very honest person, so if she sells something, she will be very honest."
This story was originally published in 8Days.