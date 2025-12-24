Shinee's Minho places first in Dubai race with over 300,000 participants

By now, it’s fair to say that Shinee’s Minho is an athlete who just happens to be a K-pop idol on the side. In a video uploaded to comedian Park Myung-soo’s YouTube channel on Saturday (Dec 20), it was revealed that the 34-year-old singer recently took part in this year’s Dubai Run – a highly popular race set against the backdrop of the city, passing landmarks such as the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa.

This year's edition of the Dubai Run featured two categories – a family-friendly 5km route and a more intense 10km route – and drew about 307,000 participants.

Taking part in the 5km category alongside Park Myung-soo, Minho crossed the finish line in first place, clocking an impressive time of 19 minutes and 56 seconds. For context, the gold medalist in this year’s SEA Games men’s 5,000m clocked a time of approximately 14 minutes and 46 seconds.

According to Minho, he "wasn't planning on running fast". However, towards the end, someone else zoomed past him and he decided to lock in.

"I thought I had to show the power of Korea and make a comeback. I sprinted like crazy at the end," declared Minho after the race.

Park Myung-soo, 55, ended up completing the race in 35 minutes and five seconds.