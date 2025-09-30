Shu Qi wins best director award at Busan International Film Festival for directorial debut Girl

Shu Qi has since expressed gratitude for her win, saying: "To have such results from my first time as a director, it's really hard to believe. This is a wonderful feeling.

"I want to especially thank the Korean audience and the Busan International Film Festival. I will work hard for the next one."

Girl is also currently in the running for the Golden Spike award – the top honour at the Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain.