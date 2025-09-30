Shu Qi wins best director award at Busan International Film Festival for directorial debut Girl
This year's Busan International Film Festival took place from Sep 17 to 26.
Taiwanese star Shu Qi, 49, has nabbed her first award as a filmmaker at the recent Busan International Film Festival 2025. This year's iteration of the esteemed event saw Shu Qi winning the best director award for her directorial debut, Girl.
Inspired by Shu Qi's childhood, the film tells the story of an introverted teenager whose life changes after meeting a free-spirited girl. Girl premiered at the recent Venice International Film Festival early September, where it was nominated for the prestigious Golden Lion award.
Shu Qi has since expressed gratitude for her win, saying: "To have such results from my first time as a director, it's really hard to believe. This is a wonderful feeling.
"I want to especially thank the Korean audience and the Busan International Film Festival. I will work hard for the next one."
Girl is also currently in the running for the Golden Spike award – the top honour at the Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain.
In a celebratory post on his Instagram page, Shu Qi's husband, Hong Kong actor-singer Stephen Fung, jokingly wrote: "You won again? Director, there’s no space at home to put [the award]."
Shu Qi then responded: "It's actually been a long time [since my last win]. Hopefully, I can squeeze [the award] in with Bucket Man and Labubu [toys]."
In a career spanning 30 years, Shu Qi has received numerous accolades, including two Golden Horse Awards and three Hong Kong Film Awards.