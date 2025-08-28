Busan International Film Festival 2025 will have Shu Qi's first directed film and several made-with-Singapore movies
Considered one of Asia's leading film festivals, this year's iteration of the Busan International Film Festival will take place from Sep 17 to 26.
One of Asia's most esteemed film festivals, the Busan International Film Festival, is back. This year, you can expect to see numerous productions that were made with Singapore's help, one way or another.
Among these productions is the Thai film, A Useful Ghost, which previously won the Grand Prix Ami Paris trophy at this year's Critics’ Week – a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival.
Co-produced by Singapore-based Momo Film Co with contributions by Singaporean sound designer Lim Ting Li and Singaporean product designer Sim Hao Jie, A Useful Ghost tells the story of a widower who discovers that the spirit of his deceased wife has possessed a vacuum cleaner.
A Useful Ghost will be screened at the Busan International Film Festival as part of its A Window On Asian Cinema showcase, which spotlights works by Asian filmmakers. Other made-with-Singapore films that will be featured at the showcase include Amoeba, a coming-of-age story by Singaporean filmmaker Siyou Tan, and Japanese film Renoir, which was co-produced by Singapore-based Akanga Film Asia.
Screening as part of the Busan International Film Festival's Vision – Asia section is the AI drama Mothernet, which saw input from Singapore-based Refinery Media.
Premiering at the festival is Buah (Fruit), a short film by Singaporean director Jen Nee Lim and 10s Across The Borders, a Philippines-Germany-Singapore documentary, co-produced by Momo Film Co.
Fans of Shu Qi will be glad to know that the Taiwanese superstar's presence will be heavily felt at Busan International Film Festival 2025, as her films Resurrection and Girl will be part of the festival's newly launched competition section.
Girl also marks Shu Qi's feature directorial debut in a career spanning over 30 years.
With KPop Demon Hunters continuing its dominance worldwide, Busan International Film Festival 2025 will also have a special screening of the sing-along version of the hit animated movie.