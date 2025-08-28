Busan International Film Festival 2025 will have Shu Qi's first directed film and several made-with-Singapore movies

One of Asia's most esteemed film festivals, the Busan International Film Festival, is back. This year, you can expect to see numerous productions that were made with Singapore's help, one way or another.

Among these productions is the Thai film, A Useful Ghost, which previously won the Grand Prix Ami Paris trophy at this year's Critics’ Week – a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Co-produced by Singapore-based Momo Film Co with contributions by Singaporean sound designer Lim Ting Li and Singaporean product designer Sim Hao Jie, A Useful Ghost tells the story of a widower who discovers that the spirit of his deceased wife has possessed a vacuum cleaner.