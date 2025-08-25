Sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters to hit Netflix on Aug 25
In a surprise announcement on Monday (Aug 25), streaming platform Netflix revealed that a sing-along version of its megahit animated movie, KPop Demon Hunters, will premiere later that day.
This means that viewers can now join Huntrix and the Saja Boys as the groups belt out iconic tunes such as Golden, Takedown, Free, Your Idol and What It Sounds Like.
The release of the sing-along version comes days after it landed in theatres in five countries last weekend (Aug 23 and 24): The US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
According to industry projections, the limited-time event raked in US$18 million at the box office, continuing KPop Demon Hunters' dominance in the entertainment sphere.
Released on Jun 20, KPop Demon Hunters follows the popular K-pop girl group Huntrix, a trio comprising Rumi, Mira and Zoey who are secretly moonlighting as demon hunters to keep the world safe.
The group faces its toughest challenge yet after a few demons band together to form a boy group called the Saja Boys.
Since its release, KPop Demon Hunters has set and shattered numerous records. Last month, Netflix announced that the movie is the most-watched original animated film of all time on its platform.
Its soundtrack, which also includes a cover by Twice members Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung, has topped numerous charts worldwide – with the song Golden becoming the first song by a girl group to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Destiny's Child.