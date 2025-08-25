Sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters to hit Netflix on Aug 25

This means that viewers can now join Huntrix and the Saja Boys as the groups belt out iconic tunes such as Golden, Takedown, Free, Your Idol and What It Sounds Like.

The release of the sing-along version comes days after it landed in theatres in five countries last weekend (Aug 23 and 24): The US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

According to industry projections, the limited-time event raked in US$18 million at the box office, continuing KPop Demon Hunters' dominance in the entertainment sphere.