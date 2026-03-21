Sinar Lebaran 2026 featured M Nasir, Taufik Batisah and Najip Ali in ‘homecoming’ themed show
Music and comedy came together in Mediacorp’s annual Hari Raya eve special on Friday (Mar 20), celebrating tradition, memory and togetherness.
Mediacorp’s Hari Raya eve staple, Sinar Lebaran 2026, lit up screens on Friday (Mar 20) with a celebration of memory, music and togetherness.
This year’s theme was “bagai sirih pulang ke gagang” (homecoming in Malay) and reimagined Raya as a cultural homecoming connecting generations through shared values, traditions and treasured memories.
Anchored by Farhana M Noor, Hafidz Rahman and Zuhairi Idris, the show blended a 20-piece orchestra with lighthearted comedy, offering a line-up of music and comedy favourites.
Legendary singer M Nasir performed, as did local artistes such as Hetty Sarlene, Iskandar Ismail, Sufi Rashid and Taufik Batisah.
The sketches featured personalities such as Adi Putra, Era Farida, Hisyam Hamid, Najip Ali, Roslan Shah and Zack Zainal, making for an entertaining start to the Hari Raya celebrations.
The show highlighted the essence of Hari Raya through several themes – humility, gratitude, renewal, charity, filial piety, togetherness, forgiveness and family – and invited audiences to reflect on how traditions continue to evolve through the generations without losing their meaning.
Among the musical highlights were renditions of festive favourites, including Esok Hari Raya (Tomorrow is Hari Raya), Suasana Hari Raya (The Hari Raya Atmosphere), Selamat Berhari Raya (Happy Hari Raya), and Kenangan Di Hari Raya (Memories on Hari Raya).
Sinar Lebaran 2026 is available on mewatch.