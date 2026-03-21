Sinar Lebaran 2026 featured M Nasir, Taufik Batisah and Najip Ali in ‘homecoming’ themed show

Mediacorp’s Hari Raya eve staple, Sinar Lebaran 2026, lit up screens on Friday (Mar 20) with a celebration of memory, music and togetherness.

This year’s theme was “bagai sirih pulang ke gagang” (homecoming in Malay) and reimagined Raya as a cultural homecoming connecting generations through shared values, traditions and treasured memories.

Anchored by Farhana M Noor, Hafidz Rahman and Zuhairi Idris, the show blended a 20-piece orchestra with lighthearted comedy, offering a line-up of music and comedy favourites.

Legendary singer M Nasir performed, as did local artistes such as Hetty Sarlene, Iskandar Ismail, Sufi Rashid and Taufik Batisah.