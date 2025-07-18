Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2025: Final list of performers include Lewis Capaldi, Clean Bandit and Spice Girls' Melanie C
On Friday morning (Jul 18), organisers of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 revealed the final list of musicians performing at this year’s edition.
The final list of performers was announced on Friday (Jul 18) for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix. Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be performing on Oct 5 at Zone 4 Padang stage while Grammy-winning electronic music group Clean Bandit will be performing on Oct 3 at Zone 1 Wharf Stage.
Also on the list is Spice Girl Melanie C DJing at Sunset Stage, Zone 1, on Oct 5.
Other newly-announced acts include:
- DJ Pete Tong at Sunset Stage
- Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters at Downtown Stage
- American singer Haley Reinhart at Sail Stage
- Indie duo The Naked and Famous at Wharf Stage.
They join previously announced global stars including K-pop icons G-Dragon and CL, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and Elton John.
The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 takes place from Oct 3 to 5 with thrilling high-speed races and an electrifying line-up of performances.
In addition to headline acts, attendees can also look forward to a mix of performers from international DJs to rising artistes around the globe across ten stages and entertainment zones throughout the Circuit Park.