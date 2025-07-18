Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2025: Final list of performers include Lewis Capaldi, Clean Bandit and Spice Girls' Melanie C

The final list of performers was announced on Friday (Jul 18) for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix. Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be performing on Oct 5 at Zone 4 Padang stage while Grammy-winning electronic music group Clean Bandit will be performing on Oct 3 at Zone 1 Wharf Stage.

Also on the list is Spice Girl Melanie C DJing at Sunset Stage, Zone 1, on Oct 5.

Other newly-announced acts include:

DJ Pete Tong at Sunset Stage

Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters at Downtown Stage

American singer Haley Reinhart at Sail Stage

Indie duo The Naked and Famous at Wharf Stage.

They join previously announced global stars including K-pop icons G-Dragon and CL, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and Elton John.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 takes place from Oct 3 to 5 with thrilling high-speed races and an electrifying line-up of performances.

In addition to headline acts, attendees can also look forward to a mix of performers from international DJs to rising artistes around the globe across ten stages and entertainment zones throughout the Circuit Park.