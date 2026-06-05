Singapore musicians helped create the song behind Chongqing's viral motorbike trend
In an interview with 8days.sg, session guitarist Pan Zai En shared that he only found out while on the MRT that the song had blown up globally.
By now, you've probably seen the viral Chongqing motorbike trend all over TikTok, Instagram, and Xiaohongshu.
A tourist hops onto the back of a motorbike, dramatic music starts playing, and suddenly they're speeding through Chongqing's neon-lit skyline looking like the lead character in a cyberpunk blockbuster.
But while millions of people have been recreating the trend, many don't realise the soundtrack behind it has some very strong Singaporean connections.
In a recent Instagram post, Singapore session guitarist Pan Zai En shared that he was responsible for recording the guitar parts heard in the track.
Not only that, the now viral track, performed by Chinese singer Silence Wang, was arranged by Singapore music arranger James Yeo.
The funniest part? Pan had absolutely no idea how viral the song had become.
Speaking to 8days.sg, the 32-year-old musician admitted he only discovered the trend completely by accident.
“I was shocked! I didn’t even know it was a thing until a friend and I were chatting on the MRT about Chengdu and Chongqing,” he said.
“He showed me the video, and I was like, 'I played on that!'” Pan added.
According to Pan, the arrangement was completed in November 2023, before he heard Wang perform it a month later.
“There are too many [songs], and studio sessions are our full-time gigs, so, we don’t really keep track of what blows up. But this is one song that really took off,” he says.
So, we had to ask if he would consider hopping over to Chongqing to do the trend.
Surely, he has earned it, and can easily claim credit for the song, right?
Pan, who is currently on tour with Singapore singer Kit Chan, revealed he will be in Chengdu when she performs there this month.
“Maybe… maybe there’s a chance I’ll go see it in person! But I don’t think I’ll do it, as I need to rely on my arms and legs for work,” he laughed.
But there's yet another plot twist, one that even Pan did not know about. The song’s origins are actually tied to Singapore, too.
The original version was performed by Singaporean Mandopop duo BY2 back in 2008, and produced by Singaporean music producer Kenn C, and Billy Koh.
“Oh wow! That I didn’t know. It is a very full circle moment then, as I first met James at Kenn’s studio when I was still an intern,” he shared.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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