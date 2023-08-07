Mediacorp has concerts, shows and mobile stickers for you to immerse in 'Singapura Vibes' this National Day

With National Day right around the corner, Mediacorp is treating viewers to a buffet of "Singapore Vibes" across all its platforms. Here are just some of the offerings you can expect on Singapore's birthday this year.

1. NATIONAL DAY MESSAGE AND NATIONAL DAY PARADE

Naturally, no National Day celebration is complete without these two events. This year's National Day Message will air on Tuesday (Aug 8) across Mediacorp’s digital streaming platform meWATCH, free-to-air TV channels and radio stations at various timings. The National Day Message will be delivered by:

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in English;

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Chinese;

Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health & Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli in Malay;

Minister for Home Affairs & Minister for Law K Shanmugam in Tamil

This year's Parade, which you can catch on Aug 9 at 5.55pm, will feature an aerial display to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and choir performances to this year's theme song: Shine Your Light.

More information on the National Day Parade 2023 can be found here.