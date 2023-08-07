Mediacorp has concerts, shows and mobile stickers for you to immerse in 'Singapura Vibes' this National Day
Some of the shows viewers can expect include Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 and the newest season of MasterChef Singapore.
With National Day right around the corner, Mediacorp is treating viewers to a buffet of "Singapore Vibes" across all its platforms. Here are just some of the offerings you can expect on Singapore's birthday this year.
1. NATIONAL DAY MESSAGE AND NATIONAL DAY PARADE
Naturally, no National Day celebration is complete without these two events. This year's National Day Message will air on Tuesday (Aug 8) across Mediacorp’s digital streaming platform meWATCH, free-to-air TV channels and radio stations at various timings. The National Day Message will be delivered by:
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in English;
- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Chinese;
- Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health & Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli in Malay;
- Minister for Home Affairs & Minister for Law K Shanmugam in Tamil
This year's Parade, which you can catch on Aug 9 at 5.55pm, will feature an aerial display to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and choir performances to this year's theme song: Shine Your Light.
More information on the National Day Parade 2023 can be found here.
2. GARDENS BY THE BAY AND MEDIACORP NATIONAL DAY CONCERT
Missed the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert when it took place on Aug 5? You can watch it in the comfort of your home at 7.30pm on Aug 12 on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
The concert was hosted by Vernetta Lopez and Fauzie Laily and featured performances by Kit Chan, Fauzie himself and Mavis Hee.
3. MASTERCHEF SINGAPORE SEASON 4
Don't change your channel at the end of this year's National Day Parade as MasterChef Singapore returns for its fourth season, which will air immediately after the NDP festivities at 8.30pm on Aug 9 on Mediacorp's Channel 5 and meWATCH.
Eighteen aspiring home chefs will compete in three groups of six, each led by a different judge. The last cook standing will win the title of MasterChef and walk away with S$10,000 in cash, along with internship opportunities, staycation packages and an array of homewares and appliances.
4. SINGAPURA VIBES INSTAGRAM GIFS AND MOBILE STICKERS
You can also spread the "Singapura Vibes” to your loved ones with themed GIFs and mobile stickers on Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram which can be downloaded here. The stickers comprise images of Singapore icons and popular Singlish phrases.
For more information on Mediacorp's National Day-related offerings, check out this website.