SM Entertainment opens SM Universe Singapore, its first K-pop training academy outside South Korea
SM Universe Singapore is located at *SCAPE along Orchard Road, and offers training in vocals, dance, performance and production.
SM Entertainment, the South Korean entertainment giant behind global acts like Aespa, NCT and Riize, officially opened its first K-pop training academy in Southeast Asia on Saturday (Jan 24).
SM Universe Singapore, located at *SCAPE along Orchard Road, is also the company's first such venture outside South Korea.
Since its soft launch in June 2025, SM Universe Singapore has introduced more than 70 programmes and trained over 600 students from more than 10 countries.
Its training covers vocals, dance, performance and production.
Earlier in January, the training academy also launched its flagship professional training programme. The selective 10-week industry-level course culminates in a one-week enrichment experience at SM Universe Seoul, with opportunities to audition for Korean entertainment agencies.
Speaking at the opening on Saturday, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong highlighted Singapore’s long-term commitment to nurturing the arts and supporting young creative talent on the global stage.
The former Minister for Culture, Community and Youth also added that initiatives like SM Universe Singapore give young people access to high-quality training and international networks.
“It’s one thing to be a professional in the arts in your own space, but it’s another to be able to tap into international networks, to collaborate, and to use that platform to showcase yourself," he said.
"To have it right here on our home soil, collaborating with experts who have networks not just in Korea but internationally, to allow us to take the next step is certainly important."
Chief executive of SM Universe Daniel Jang at Saturday's launch described the Singapore campus as an industry first.
“This is the first time in K-pop history that a major entertainment company has established a K-pop training institution to educate both Korean and international students, while also partnering with overseas institutions to open local campuses abroad," he said.
“K-pop is not just about catchy melodies or powerful performances," added chief A&R (artistes and repertoire) officer of SM Entertainment Chris Lee.
"It is a language of empathy that sings of a healthy spirit, hope, and love. It connects young people across borders."
Regional students performed at the opening on Saturday, before guests were taken on a tour of the new facilities.
Riize members Anton and Sohee, in Singapore for the band's one-night concert, also attended the plaque unveiling ceremony.