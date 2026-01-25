SM Entertainment opens SM Universe Singapore, its first K-pop training academy outside South Korea

SM Entertainment, the South Korean entertainment giant behind global acts like Aespa, NCT and Riize, officially opened its first K-pop training academy in Southeast Asia on Saturday (Jan 24).

SM Universe Singapore, located at *SCAPE along Orchard Road, is also the company's first such venture outside South Korea.

Since its soft launch in June 2025, SM Universe Singapore has introduced more than 70 programmes and trained over 600 students from more than 10 countries.

Its training covers vocals, dance, performance and production.

Earlier in January, the training academy also launched its flagship professional training programme. The selective 10-week industry-level course culminates in a one-week enrichment experience at SM Universe Seoul, with opportunities to audition for Korean entertainment agencies.