Life-sized Smiski to make appearance at Kinokuniya Takashimaya

Smiskis are all the rage right now – tiny, glow-in-the-dark collectible figurines from Japan that have charmed fans with their unique human-like poses.

Whether it’s reading, doing yoga, meditating, or cheekily hanging off your phone (à la the popular Sonny Angel), collectors have accumulated shelves worth of these little figures, making their own Smiski set-ups.

Now, you can take your obsession to the next level. A life-sized Smiski will be at bookstore Kinokuniya’s main outlet in Takashimaya on Saturday (Jul 19) from 2.30pm to 5pm.