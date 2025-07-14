Logo
Life-sized Smiski to make appearance at Kinokuniya Takashimaya
Snap a photo with the blank-faced creature at Kinokuniya’s main store in Takashimaya on Saturday (Jul 19) from 2.30pm to 5pm. 

 

Life-sized Smiski to make appearance at Kinokuniya Takashimaya on Saturday (Jul 19). (Photo: Smiski Japan/Instagram)

Charis Gan
14 Jul 2025 02:47PM
Smiskis are all the rage right now tiny, glow-in-the-dark collectible figurines from Japan that have charmed fans with their unique human-like poses. 

Whether it’s reading, doing yoga, meditating, or cheekily hanging off your phone (à la the popular Sonny Angel), collectors have accumulated shelves worth of these little figures, making their own Smiski set-ups. 

Now, you can take your obsession to the next level. A life-sized Smiski will be at bookstore Kinokuniya’s main outlet in Takashimaya on Saturday (Jul 19) from 2.30pm to 5pm. 

Smiski figurines. (Photo: Smiski Japan/Instagram)
Smiski figurines. (Photo: Smiski Japan/Instagram)

You can grab a photo with it during one of three photo sessions. There's a session from 2.30pm to 3pm, another from 3.30pm to 4pm, and the last one is from 4.30pm to 5pm. 

Aside from meeting the giant blank-faced creature, fans who purchase two or more Smiski items during the fan meet will be able to redeem a Smiski-themed masking tape, while those who purchase five or more Smiski items can redeem a Smiski drawstring bag. Offers are while stocks last. 

For those new to the world of Smiski, some themes in the series include bathroom Smiski, living Smiski, work Smiski and many others. Sold blind-box style, buyers don’t know which figure they're getting until they open the box. 

Source: CNA/cg

