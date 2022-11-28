Logo
K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome their first child
The South Korean actress’ agency announced on Sunday (Nov 27) that she had welcomed a baby boy earlier that day.

(Photo: Instagram/Yejinhand)

28 Nov 2022 07:59AM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 07:59AM)
K-drama celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are now proud parents of a baby boy. The actress’ agency MSteam Entertainment made the announcement on Sunday (Nov 27), revealing that the baby was born earlier that day.

The announcement read: “Son Ye-jin gave birth to a son today. Both the mother and child are in good health.”

The star couple, who are both 40 years old, got married in a private ceremony in March this year and announced the pregnancy in June.

They first met on the set of the 2018 thriller The Negotiation, where she played a crisis negotiator and he, a hostage-taker.

However, they are best known as a pair on the run as South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri and North Korean army captain Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash Landing On You, which ran from 2019 to 2020.

They announced in January 2021 that they had been dating since production on the popular drama series ended.

Source: CNA/sr

