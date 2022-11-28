K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome their first child

K-drama celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are now proud parents of a baby boy. The actress’ agency MSteam Entertainment made the announcement on Sunday (Nov 27), revealing that the baby was born earlier that day.

The announcement read: “Son Ye-jin gave birth to a son today. Both the mother and child are in good health.”

The star couple, who are both 40 years old, got married in a private ceremony in March this year and announced the pregnancy in June.

They first met on the set of the 2018 thriller The Negotiation, where she played a crisis negotiator and he, a hostage-taker.

However, they are best known as a pair on the run as South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri and North Korean army captain Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash Landing On You, which ran from 2019 to 2020.

They announced in January 2021 that they had been dating since production on the popular drama series ended.