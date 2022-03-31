Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin getting married soon, see their wedding photos

Crash Landing On You celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are confirmed to be tying the knot on Thursday (Mar 31), according to a statement by their agencies released on that day.

As reported by entertainment portal Soompi, the statement from VAST Entertainment and MSTeam announced: “Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”

The statement went on to say that the agencies were grateful for the many blessings and warm support sent to the actors for their new beginning, and that they would continue to “put in full effort to give back for the love received”.