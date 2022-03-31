Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin getting married soon, see their wedding photos
The Crash Landing On You stars are tying the knot on Thursday (Mar 31) in a private ceremony.
Crash Landing On You celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are confirmed to be tying the knot on Thursday (Mar 31), according to a statement by their agencies released on that day.
As reported by entertainment portal Soompi, the statement from VAST Entertainment and MSTeam announced: “Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”
The statement went on to say that the agencies were grateful for the many blessings and warm support sent to the actors for their new beginning, and that they would continue to “put in full effort to give back for the love received”.
According to several South Korean news outlets, the ceremony will be held at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel’s Aston House in eastern Seoul at 4pm (3pm in Singapore) and will be a private event, with only family and close friends invited.
It was reported earlier this month that popular actor and the groom’s close friend, Jang Dong-gun, will be giving a congratulatory speech at the wedding. Other details surrounding the ceremony remain private.
The K-drama stars first confirmed their relationship in January 2021 although they were said to have already been dating for eight months by then. On Feb 10 this year, the couple took to Instagram to announce the news of their engagement.