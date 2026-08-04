Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avengers: Endgame box office record

Spider-Man beat the Avengers at the box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke the Avengers: Endgame record for the biggest North American opening weekend with US$360 million (S$461.7 million) in ticket sales from theatres in the US and Canada, Sony Pictures said Monday (Aug 3).

Sony on Sunday projected that Spider-Man would net an estimated US$355 million in its first weekend playing in 4,487 theatres, just barely missing the 2019 Avengers: Endgame record of US$357 million. But the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland had a stronger than expected Sunday and ultimately came in ahead.

Tom Rothman, the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group said in a statement, “records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it”.

Before Avengers: Endgame, no movie had opened over US$300 million domestically. The previous record holders were Avengers: Infinity War, which launched with US$257 million in 2018, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (US$247 million in 2015). In December 2021, during the pandemic, the third Holland Spider-Man movie No Way Home, earned a place on the list with a US$260 million debut on its way to US$1.9 billion globally.

The high-earning combination of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, which share actors Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, also propelled a record weekend overall for movie theatres in the US and Canada.

According to Rentrak, the domestic box office overall is up over 15 per cent from last year with over US$6.2 billion in ticket sales to date.