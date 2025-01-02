Squid Game 2 cast play Malaysia's sepak takraw, Philippines' tumbang preso and other Southeast Asian games in new video
A video posted by Netflix on Tuesday (Dec 31) features the cast of Squid Game 2 playing games from around the world including speak takraw, gasing, batu seremban and tumbang preso.
Ever wondered how the characters of Squid Game Season 2 would fare playing Southeast Asian childhood games, like sepak takraw and tumbang preso, instead of Korean ones? Not that great, as it turns out.
On Tuesday (Dec 31), Netflix uploaded a video of the cast members of Squid Game Season 2 trying games from around the world – complete with a pink guard watching over them.
Singer-actress Jo Yu-ri, who plays Kim Jun-hee/Player 222, tried her hand at tumbang preso from the Philippines – only to fail multiple times, with her even hitting the camera at one point.
"This is harder than it looks," exclaimed Jo.
Actor Yang Dong-geun, who plays Park Yong-sik/Player 007, fared considerably worse at Malaysia's sepak takraw – landing two kicks on the ball, before falling in a split position.
Singapore was also mentioned in the video after it was credited as the country of origin of two games: Goli panjang and batu seremban, which were played by Kang Ha-neul (Kang Dae-ho/Player 388) and Park Sung-hoon (Cho Hyun-ju/Player 120), respectively.
Park notably aced the challenge in a single attempt.
Other games featured in the 10-minute-long video include Japan's menko and India's kanche.
Squid Game Season 2 was released on Netflix on Dec 26 and has since garnered over 68 million views, breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.
The third season of Squid Game will air sometime in 2025, and creators have revealed that it will feature a male version of the franchise's iconic Red Light, Green Light robot.