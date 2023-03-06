Star Awards 2023: Sammi Cheng and Jam Hsiao to headline show, Matilda Tao and Lee Teng to host

Star Awards 2023 on Apr 9 is gearing up to be an exciting night as Mediacorp announced the show’s headliners and hosts on Monday (Mar 6).

Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng and singer Jam Hsiao will be performing and doubling up as awards presenters during the show. And joining the already long list of stars are renowned celebrity Matilda Tao and local artiste Lee Teng, who will be hosting the show together.

All eyes will also be on the celebrities competing for trophies during the show.

This year, a record 75 artistes – 36 female and 39 male – will vie for a coveted spot in the “Top 10 Most Popular Male/Female Artistes” awards. Star Awards 2023, themed Beyond | Celebrations, marks the first time the show has done away with a preliminary shortlist of Top 40 stars via a nationwide poll of 1,000 people. Instead, the public will be able to vote directly for all eligible nominees.

The same goes for the inaugural “Most Popular Rising Star” award, which will see 39 artistes with five years or less of experience competing for one of three spots reserved for the stars of tomorrow.

Check here for the full list of nominees.