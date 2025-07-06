Star Awards’ 30th anniversary show: 4 gongs for Christopher Lee on a night of nostalgia and Hong Kong stars

Meanwhile, this year’s All-Time Favourite Artistes, Yvonne Lim and Pornsak, collected their long-awaited trophies after having won 10 Top 10 Favourite Artistes awards through the years.

Pornsak quipped that he wanted to thank dish soap brand Mama Lemon as the exposure he gained from starring in their advertisement had paid for his housing and his master’s degree for the last 14 years.

Lim, who marked her return to Singapore after spending the last 10 years in Taiwan by walking the red carpet with her husband and two children, teared up as she talked about her late mother in her acceptance speech, saying, “The person I’ve missed the most for the last 35 years – do you see this? I love you.” She added, “The best award is not in my hands but in my heart.”