Star Awards’ 30th anniversary show: 4 gongs for Christopher Lee on a night of nostalgia and Hong Kong stars
Lee swept awards in categories including Best Actor and Best Programme Host, and also got a Special Achievement Award. His Kill Sera Sera co-star Jessica Hsuan bagged Best Actress, while Unforgivable won Best Drama.
Stars past and present were out in full force for the grand 30th anniversary of the Star Awards, the biggest event of the year in local Mandarin entertainment.
To mark its three-decade milestone, the show pulled out all the stops, with a stroll down the memory lane of iconic theme songs via a live orchestra, a performance by songstress Kit Chan, appearances by Hong Kong superstars Chow Yun Fat and Sean Lau, and a towering Star Awards trophy on the red carpet 30 times the size of the real thing.
Hosted by Guo Liang together with Chantalle Ng taking on a hosting role for the first time, the show’s theme, “Walking Through Time Together” celebrated the moments and faces in drama history that made lasting impressions in fans’ minds and hearts.
The event felt like a reunion of sorts as actors long retired from the screen like Huang Shi Nan, Tracer Wong and Bernard Tan took to the red carpet; while All-Time Favourite Artistes throughout the years gathered on stage, including Ann Kok, Mark Lee, Vivian Lai, Tay Ping Hui and Fann Wong.
Meanwhile, this year’s All-Time Favourite Artistes, Yvonne Lim and Pornsak, collected their long-awaited trophies after having won 10 Top 10 Favourite Artistes awards through the years.
Pornsak quipped that he wanted to thank dish soap brand Mama Lemon as the exposure he gained from starring in their advertisement had paid for his housing and his master’s degree for the last 14 years.
Lim, who marked her return to Singapore after spending the last 10 years in Taiwan by walking the red carpet with her husband and two children, teared up as she talked about her late mother in her acceptance speech, saying, “The person I’ve missed the most for the last 35 years – do you see this? I love you.” She added, “The best award is not in my hands but in my heart.”
Best Supporting Actor winner Chen Hanwei (Unforgivable) also remembered his mum, telling media backstage: “Whenever I’ve won an award, I’ve always told her about it. But, now that she’s gone, I can’t. I’m wearing the ring she gave me, and I hope she knows.”
The big winner of the night was Christopher Lee, who was named Best Actor for his work in the thriller Kill Sera Sera; in addition, his variety show Dishing With Chris Lee S2 earned him the Best Programme Host and Best Entertainment Programme awards.
Lee, whose career is 30 years old just like the Star Awards, was also honoured with a Special Achievement Award for his contributions to local entertainment over the years.
Visibly surprised at clinching Best Actor, Lee quipped to the media backstage: “Like what my wife said all those years ago on stage: ‘What award should I get next year?’” He guffawed. “I never thought I would get all these awards. I’d like to thank the audience for watching my shows,” he added.
In his on-stage speech, he thanked wife Fann Wong, saying, “You are my motivation.” He also thanked Singapore viewers, saying: “Without you, I wouldn’t be here. I will continue to work for you.”
Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan, who starred opposite Lee in Kill Sera Sera, was named Best Actress for her intense turn as a grieving mother, a role she described as “the darkest I’ve taken on in many years. My emotions every day of filming were so bleak,” she said. “I thank the viewers who enjoyed my performance in this role. I hope to continue acting well into my old age.”
An emotional Cynthia Koh received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as a dedicated mum in Hope Afloat, her first win after six nominations. “In the last few years I went home empty-handed and I’ve been very disappointed. But this year, I’m very happy,” she said.
Emerald Hill’s Tyler Ten went home with two awards: Best Rising Star and Most Popular Rising Star. In his acceptance speeches, he thanked fans and mentor Chen Hanwei. How is he planning to celebrate? With chocolate cake, he said, as he’d been on a strict Star Awards diet.
In the popularity categories, Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong collected their 10th Top 10 Most Popular Artistes trophies, clinching them next year’s All-time Favourite Artiste awards; while first time award winners were Benjamin Tan, Gao Mei Gui and Richie Koh.
How did they spend their time on stage? By taking wefies with Chow Yun Fat, of course.
FULL LIST OF STAR AWARDS 2025 WINNERS
Special Achievement Award: Christopher Lee
Best Actor: Christopher Lee (Kill Sera Sera)
Best Actress: Jessica Hsuan (Kill Sera Sera)
Best Supporting Actor: Chen Hanwei (Unforgivable)
Best Supporting Actress: Cynthia Koh (Hope Afloat)
Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment): Christopher Lee (Dishing With Chris Lee S2)
Most Popular Rising Stars: Zhang Zetong, Tyler Ten
Best Audio Personality: Zhong Kun Hua (The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio)
Best Rising Star: Tyler Ten (Unforgivable)
Young Talent Award: Lincoln Ang (Born To Shine)
***
Best Drama Serial: Unforgivable
Best Entertainment Programme: Dishing With Chris Lee S2
Best Infotainment Programme: Legends Of Singapore Comedy
Best Short-form Entertainment Programme: #JustSwipeLah
Best Radio Programme: Yes 933’s The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio
Best Theme Song: Once Upon A New Year’s Eve’s Remnants (Jim Lim)
***
All-Time Favourite Artiste: Yvonne Lim, Pornsak
Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes: Ya Hui, Chen Ning, Denise Camillia Tan, Chantalle Ng, Carrie Wong, Chen Biyu, Gao Mei Gui, Tasha Low, Hong Ling, Paige Chua
Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes: Romeo Tan, Jeremy Chan, Jeff Goh, Ben Tan, Zong Zijie, Marcus Chin, Desmond Tan, Richie Koh, Xu Bin, Guo Liang
***
My Pick! Awards
Favourite CP: Chantalle Ng and Zhang Zetong (Hope Afloat)
Show Stealer: Jesseca Liu (Unforgivable)
Most Emotional Performance: Hong Ling (Unforgivable)
***
Bioskin Most Charismatic Award: Chantalle Ng
BYD Favourite Male Character Award: Romeo Tan (Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories@Job Haunting III)
BYD Favourite Female Character Award: Carrie Wong (Coded Love)
You can watch the different Star Awards 2025 segments on demand via mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.