Super Junior to perform at Singapore Sports Hub’s Countdown 2026 event on Dec 31

Fans of Super Junior will be seeing quite a lot of the K-pop group very soon. Aside from their first fan sign event on Jan 1 and their Super Show 10 concerts on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they'll also be headlining Singapore Sports Hub’s Countdown 2026 event on Dec 31.

The four-and-a-half hour New Year's Eve event organised by the Kallang Alive Sport Management will kick off at 8.30pm, and will also include performances by Chinese singer Cheng Huan, local artistes Benjamin Kheng, Tabitha Nauser and Iman Fandi, as well as DJ Inquisitive, DJ Farah Farz and dance crews from O School.