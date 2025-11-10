Super Junior to perform at Singapore Sports Hub’s Countdown 2026 event on Dec 31
The K-pop group joins Chinese singer Cheng Huan and others, ahead of their fan sign event and concerts from Jan 1 to 3.
Fans of Super Junior will be seeing quite a lot of the K-pop group very soon. Aside from their first fan sign event on Jan 1 and their Super Show 10 concerts on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they'll also be headlining Singapore Sports Hub’s Countdown 2026 event on Dec 31.
The four-and-a-half hour New Year's Eve event organised by the Kallang Alive Sport Management will kick off at 8.30pm, and will also include performances by Chinese singer Cheng Huan, local artistes Benjamin Kheng, Tabitha Nauser and Iman Fandi, as well as DJ Inquisitive, DJ Farah Farz and dance crews from O School.
In a statement issued by SM Entertainment, the band shared their “excitement” on being part of the countdown lineup. The group also said that 2025 is a significant year for them.
“It marks our 20th anniversary as a group. It means so much to us to welcome 2026 with ELFs in Singapore – a city that always shows us amazing support and love. Let’s make it a night to remember!”
“I’m so happy to return to beautiful Singapore for Countdown 2026 at Singapore Sports Hub! It is significant for me to be back here so soon after my first overseas performance at the same amazing venue," singer Cheng Huan also said in a statement.
Hosted by Mediacorp YES 933 DJ Hazelle Teo and former radio personality Cruz Teng, the ticketed event will be the first-ever concert held at Stadium Roar.
A live feed of the concert will be broadcasted at OCBC Square and Water Sports Centre.
Tickets are priced at S$10 (excluding booking fees) and will go on sale on Nov 11, at 4pm on Ticketmaster.
In addition to the concert, interactive activities at dedicated family fun zones, countdown processions and the longest countdown fireworks – a 35-minute fireworks display will unfold across four chapters over the Kallang Basin – are also on the agenda.