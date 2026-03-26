Vinyl fans can now borrow records through Swee Lee’s new library with a subscription

Music retailer Swee Lee has launched a vinyl lending library in Singapore, which it says is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The Swee Lee Vinyl Library is now available to members of the VMI Connect app, with subscription fees starting from S$29 (US$22.60) a month.

Through this library, members can borrow and bring home up to three records at a time. They can also listen to the vinyls in listening stations at the store’s Clarke Quay and Star Vista outlets either solo or in pairs.