Vinyl fans can now borrow records through Swee Lee’s new library with a subscription
The library is accessible to members of the VMI Connect App, with prices starting from S$29 per month.
Music retailer Swee Lee has launched a vinyl lending library in Singapore, which it says is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.
The Swee Lee Vinyl Library is now available to members of the VMI Connect app, with subscription fees starting from S$29 (US$22.60) a month.
Through this library, members can borrow and bring home up to three records at a time. They can also listen to the vinyls in listening stations at the store’s Clarke Quay and Star Vista outlets either solo or in pairs.
The launch coincides with the debut of the VMI Connect app by Swee Lee’s parent company, Vista Musical Instruments (VMI). The app is free to download on iOS and Android but access to the vinyl library and other features requires a paid membership.
The features include up to 12 hours of listening station use each month at selected outlets, as well as priority access to events such as music masterclasses, album launches and community gatherings.
Members can also book guided sessions with Swee Lee staff to shop rare and collectible instruments.