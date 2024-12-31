Toddler in South Korea goes viral for being addicted to Apt 'from the moment he wakes up', Rose personally apologises

On Dec 24, Instagram user closeto_u_ posted a video of what appears to be CCTV footage of her son's room. In the video, her toddler son can be seen dancing and singing to Apt – albeit just its chorus – while she was asleep.

The user wrote: "Rose, Bruno Mars...Please save my son, who is addicted to Apt from the moment he wakes up until just before he falls asleep."

Many viewers initially thought it was a looped video before realising that it was a single continuous video of the son chanting "Apateu, apateu" for over 40 seconds.

One user wrote: "I thought the video had looped several times. It turns out it was just playing once. The humidifier on the right is flowing down like a waterfall. Why is this so funny?"

The video has since garnered over 15 million views with many expressing their amusement at the situation.