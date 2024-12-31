Toddler in South Korea goes viral for being addicted to Apt 'from the moment he wakes up', Rose personally apologises
On Dec 24, a woman in South Korea posted a video of her son singing and jumping to Rose and Bruno Mars' Apt while she was sleeping. According to her, her son is addicted to the song "from the moment he wakes up until just before he falls asleep".
Apt, the collaboration track between Blackpink member Rose and Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars, has become one of the biggest hit songs of 2024 – topping charts all over the world and achieving millions of streams.
It has also had a discernible effect on young children, with many parents reporting that their kids have been chanting Apt's catchy lyrics. For one woman in South Korea, her child's love for Apt appears to have gone to a whole new level.
On Dec 24, Instagram user closeto_u_ posted a video of what appears to be CCTV footage of her son's room. In the video, her toddler son can be seen dancing and singing to Apt – albeit just its chorus – while she was asleep.
The user wrote: "Rose, Bruno Mars...Please save my son, who is addicted to Apt from the moment he wakes up until just before he falls asleep."
Many viewers initially thought it was a looped video before realising that it was a single continuous video of the son chanting "Apateu, apateu" for over 40 seconds.
One user wrote: "I thought the video had looped several times. It turns out it was just playing once. The humidifier on the right is flowing down like a waterfall. Why is this so funny?"
The video has since garnered over 15 million views with many expressing their amusement at the situation.
The video has even caught the attention of Rose who apologised to the user, commenting: "Oh my, I’m sorry, ma’am."