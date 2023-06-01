TOP reveals he has left K-pop group BIGBANG, gets mixed reaction from fans

TOP proceeded to reply with “I’VE ALREADY WITHDRAWN” – prompting a flood of comments from shocked fans. In a now-deleted comment, TOP elaborated: “I’VE ALREADY TOLD YOU GUYS THAT I’M LEAVING AND I’M NOW FACING A NEW CHAPTER IN MY LIFE LAST YEAR.”

In February 2022, YG Entertainment announced that TOP ended his exclusive contract with the company but “will still participate in group activities”.

TOP’s confirmation of his withdrawal has garnered a mixed response from fans. Some users expressed their disappointment as they were previously led to believe that TOP only left YG. Similarly, others were unhappy with how TOP struck out the name “BIGBANG” in a few Instagram stories. On the other hand, some fans wished the rapper well and said that they were looking forward to his music.