South Korean celebrities TOP and Nana are dating, previously co-starred in music video
On Friday (Oct 2), the agencies of TOP and Nana confirmed that the two have been dating since June this year.
South Korean celebrities TOP, 38, and Nana, 35, are dating, their agencies confirmed on Friday (Oct 2).
Media outlet Dispatch first reported on Friday morning that the former BigBang member and After School member are in a relationship. The outlet also published several photos of the pair on dates, including one showing them together at a convenience store.
The two K-pop icons first met in January this year while filming the music video for TOP's song, Studio54.
Citing an acquaintance of the couple, Dispatch reported that TOP, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, and Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, "have a deep understanding of each other", having "walked similar paths, including their debuts, careers, rumours and the wounds they have suffered".
Following Dispatch's report, both the agencies of TOP and Nana confirmed their relationship.
TOP's agency, Topspot Pictures, added: "They became close [after filming Studio 54] and it developed into a romantic relationship around June."
Nana also took to the fan messaging platform Bubble to address the news, stating: "You must have been taken aback. Me too, and I'm a little embarrassed as well.
"We'll continue to see each other happily and healthily."
After his departure from K-pop group BigBang, TOP gained a new legion of fans with his memorable turn as Thanos in the second season of the hit Netflix series Squid Game.
In April this year, he released his studio album, Another Dimension.
Nana has established herself as one of South Korea's most in-demand actresses with roles in the popular Netflix series Mask Girl and in the movie, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.