South Korean celebrities TOP and Nana are dating, previously co-starred in music video

South Korean celebrities TOP, 38, and Nana, 35, are dating, their agencies confirmed on Friday (Oct 2).

Media outlet Dispatch first reported on Friday morning that the former BigBang member and After School member are in a relationship. The outlet also published several photos of the pair on dates, including one showing them together at a convenience store.

The two K-pop icons first met in January this year while filming the music video for TOP's song, Studio54.

Citing an acquaintance of the couple, Dispatch reported that TOP, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, and Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, "have a deep understanding of each other", having "walked similar paths, including their debuts, careers, rumours and the wounds they have suffered".