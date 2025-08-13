Travis Kelce opens up about early stages of Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce says he and Taylor Swift are “just two people in love”. The 35-year-old NFL star opened up about the beginning of his relationship with pop superstar Swift, 35, insisting that “it happened very organically”.

Kelce told America’s GQ magazine: “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.

“When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off.

“Nowadays, I just want to be respected and loved by the people that I’m surrounded by in my work. I want to leave it better than where it was when I started. And I see her having those same values.”